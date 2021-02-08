Two sentenced for exploiting elderly in McLean County construction fraud scheme

Two men accused of using deceptive tactics and intimidation in a construction fraud scheme in McLean County were sentenced Monday to 15 months in prison and have paid more than $700,000 in restitution.
Bartley Gorman Jr., 56, of Minot, pleaded guilty to illegal control of an enterprise and exploitation of a vulnerable adult, court records show. Sean Gorman, 27, also of Minot, pleaded guilty to exploitation, construction fraud and operating without construction or merchant licenses.
The men were charged in late 2019. Authorities said Sean Gorman used deceptive tactics and intimidation to get a Garrison man to pay $42,000 for work he didn't request and that Gorman started without approval.
Sean Gorman and Bartley Gorman “victimized elderly or vulnerable people using residential construction fraud,” an affidavit filed by McLean County State’s Attorney Ladd Erickson states. The two did “deceptive and fraudulent work” on home improvements for an elderly widow, charging her $6,700 for the work. Sean Gorman allegedly attempted to steal $65,000 from another woman, asking for payment after starting an asphalt project she thought was warranty work. Sean Gorman used “threats and extortion,” the affidavit states, in an effort to get the woman to turn over a car and a camper as a down payment.
South Central District Judge James Hill suspended half of the 30-month jail sentence he ordered for each man, court records show. Bartley Gorman paid $63,000 in restitution and Sean Gorman paid $42,000 in restitution as part of the plea agreement. They've also paid $666,000 to McKenzie County victims who were discovered during the investigation.
They must spend two years on supervised probation after their incarceration.
Sean Gorman is charged with five more construction fraud and exploitation felonies in two other cases, court records show. He is scheduled for change of plea hearings on Feb. 12. The restitution agreement also covers those cases.
The two are alleged to be part of a crime ring known as Travelers, Irish Travelers and several other names, according to a McLean County court affidavit. In North Dakota, they've concentrated their efforts on construction scams in the rural areas of oil-producing counties, according to information from North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.
Defense attorney James Ochs, who represents Sean Gorman, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Jesse Walstad, attorney for Bartley Gorman, declined comment.
