Two sentenced for exploiting elderly in McLean County construction fraud scheme

Two men accused of using deceptive tactics and intimidation in a construction fraud scheme in McLean County were sentenced Monday to 15 months in prison and have paid more than $700,000 in restitution.

Bartley Gorman Jr., 56, of Minot, pleaded guilty to illegal control of an enterprise and exploitation of a vulnerable adult, court records show. Sean Gorman, 27, also of Minot, pleaded guilty to exploitation, construction fraud and operating without construction or merchant licenses.

The men were charged in late 2019. Authorities said Sean Gorman used deceptive tactics and intimidation to get a Garrison man to pay $42,000 for work he didn't request and that Gorman started without approval.

Sean Gorman and Bartley Gorman “victimized elderly or vulnerable people using residential construction fraud,” an affidavit filed by McLean County State’s Attorney Ladd Erickson states. The two did “deceptive and fraudulent work” on home improvements for an elderly widow, charging her $6,700 for the work. Sean Gorman allegedly attempted to steal $65,000 from another woman, asking for payment after starting an asphalt project she thought was warranty work. Sean Gorman used “threats and extortion,” the affidavit states, in an effort to get the woman to turn over a car and a camper as a down payment.

