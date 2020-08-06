Two Bismarck officers injured while arresting shoplifting suspect

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Bismarck police officers were injured while arresting a shoplifting suspect who now faces felony charges.

The officers on Monday responded to a report of shoplifting at Scheels and located the suspect, who fled, according to an affidavit. The officers gave chase and used a Taser to subdue and arrest David Harris. During the altercation, one officer suffered a cut and a bruised knee. The other had previous wounds reopened.

The affidavit did not name the officers. Their conditions weren't immediately available Thursday.

Harris, 44, of Bismarck, is charged with three felonies: simple assault of a police officer, preventing arrest and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, along with a misdemeanor count of theft. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

Harris made his initial court appearance Wednesday and had bond set at $25,000. He remained in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center late Thursday afternoon.

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

