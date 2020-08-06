You are the owner of this article.
Two Bismarck officers injured while arresting shoplifting suspect

Two Bismarck officers injured while arresting shoplifting suspect

Two Bismarck police officers were injured while arresting a shoplifting suspect who now faces felony charges.

The officers on Monday responded to a report of shoplifting at Scheels and located the suspect, who fled, according to an affidavit. The officers gave chase and used a Taser to subdue and arrest David Harris. During the altercation, one officer suffered a cut and a bruised knee. The other had previous wounds reopened.

The affidavit did not name the officers. Their conditions weren't immediately available Thursday.

Harris, 44, of Bismarck, is charged with three felonies: simple assault of a police officer, preventing arrest and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, along with a misdemeanor count of theft. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

Harris made his initial court appearance Wednesday and had bond set at $25,000. He remained in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center late Thursday afternoon.

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

