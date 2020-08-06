Two Bismarck officers injured while arresting shoplifting suspect

Two Bismarck police officers were injured while arresting a shoplifting suspect who now faces felony charges.
The officers on Monday responded to a report of shoplifting at Scheels and located the suspect, who fled, according to an affidavit. The officers gave chase and used a Taser to subdue and arrest David Harris. During the altercation, one officer suffered a cut and a bruised knee. The other had previous wounds reopened.
The affidavit did not name the officers. Their conditions weren't immediately available Thursday.
Harris, 44, of Bismarck, is charged with three felonies: simple assault of a police officer, preventing arrest and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, along with a misdemeanor count of theft. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.
Harris made his initial court appearance Wednesday and had bond set at $25,000. He remained in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center late Thursday afternoon.
