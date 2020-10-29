Troopers arrest Belcourt man after multicounty chase

A Belcourt man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly leading North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers and officers with four other agencies on a chase that started near Wing and ended north of Rugby.

A trooper at about 4:15 p.m. attempted to stop Waylon Zaste, 28, for going 95 mph in a 65 mph zone on state Highway 14 near Wing, according to the patrol. Zaste fled north through Sheridan and McHenry counties, at one point reaching a speed of 110 mph, authorities said.

Zaste went east on state Highway 19 and avoided spike strips before turning north on state Highway 3, according to the patrol. The vehicle’s front tires were deflated by spike strips 2 miles south of Rugby, and the vehicle became disabled 8 miles north of the city, the patrol said.

Zaste was driving on a suspended license and had active arrest warrants, according to the patrol. He was taken to the Pierce County jail on suspicion of fleeing, reckless driving and driving under suspension. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney.

Personnel from from McHenry County and Pierce County sheriff’s departments, the Rugby Police Department and North Dakota Game and Fish Department assisted the patrol.

