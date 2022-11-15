Trooper assist turns into big fentanyl bust; 3 Floridians charged

A state trooper’s offer of assistance to the driver of an overheated vehicle in the Bismarck-Mandan area ended in the arrests of three people and the seizure of 1 ½ pounds of fentanyl and nearly $62,000 in cash.

Two vehicles on Interstate 94 just west of the Missouri River pulled to the shoulder Friday when one had engine trouble, according to a Highway Patrol affidavit. Patrol Sgt. Jeremiah Bohn stopped behind them and discovered that the license of one driver, Josue Sanchez Crespo, 41, of Tampa, Florida, was suspended in Florida. The other driver, Oscar Garza-Silva, 28, of Riverview, Florida, did not have a license, authorities said.

Bohn said he smelled raw marijuana when he spoke with the passenger of the first vehicle, Amanda Fragoso-Cooke, 33, of Tampa. A search of the vehicles turned up $61,667 in cash, seven bottles of the prescription opioid methadone, and the fentanyl, some of which was in two large bags and some in 1-inch bags, the affidavit states.

The trooper also found a shotgun and ammunition in one vehicle, and a handgun, which had been reported stolen in Florida, in the other. Crespo was wearing body armor, according to the affidavit.

Fragoso-Cooke and Crespo are charged with felony theft and drug possession with intent to deliver. They also face misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance, and a marijuana infraction. Crespo is further charged with driving while his license is suspended.

Garza-Silva is charged with drug possession with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor for carrying a concealed weapon. He is not a citizen of the U.S., has been deported in the past, and proceedings are pending to deport him again, the affidavit states.

Attorneys aren’t listed for the three in court documents.