Trial set for Mandan man charged with driving drunk with children

Anthony Barse pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of driving under the influence with a minor, child neglect, preventing arrest and fleeing a peace officer, as well as a misdemeanor driving under suspension charge.

Bismarck police in an affidavit from September allege that Barse failed to stop when an officer attempted to pull him over and was uncooperative with police, who said they had to use "a substantial amount of force" to get him into handcuffs. Police also said they found two young children sleeping unsecured in the back seat of Barse's car and a bottle of whiskey in the driver door.