Trial set for man accused of holding girlfriend against her will

Leroy Jett

A Mandan man accused of holding his girlfriend against her will has pleaded not guilty and been scheduled for trial.

Leroy Jett, 36, faces misdemeanor charges of unlawful imprisonment, disorderly conduct and fleeing a police officer. The charges together would carry a maximum punishment of a little over two years in jail. Jett is to stand trial July 19, court documents show.

Jett allegedly held his girlfriend against her will in his vehicle last Saturday. Police responded after the girlfriend texted her mother, indicating she was in trouble. She was able to get out of the vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 94 and reach the safety of a police car, according to an affidavit. Officers later took Jett into custody.

His bond was set at $1,500. He was still listed on the Burleigh Morton Detention Center inmate roster at midday Thursday.

