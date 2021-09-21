 Skip to main content
Trial set for Bismarck man suspected of child abuse
071118-nws-courthouse.jpg

The Burleigh County Courthouse is located in downtown Bismarck on Thayer Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets.

 Tom Stromme

A judge has set trial for a Bismarck man accused of felony child abuse for allegedly beating a teenage boy.

South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler on Tuesday set the trial for 36-year-old Jonathan Thompson for Jan. 6. Thompson has pleaded not guilty.

"At this point, it probably would be a jury question," his attorney, Justin Vinje, told the judge.

Thompson is accused of grabbing the boy, throwing him to the ground, hitting him and punching him in July, according to a police affidavit. He had allegedly been drinking. A Bismarck police officer noted a red scratch mark and bruises on the boy's body.

Thompson allegedly told police "he just wanted to teach him a lesson" for fighting with another boy, and did not intend to hurt him. He told police about grabbing the boy, "placing" him on the ground and "smacking" him in the arms and legs, according to the affidavit.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

