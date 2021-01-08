Trial date set for former Mandan police officer

A former Mandan police officer charged with child sex crimes has waived his preliminary hearing and is set for trial in April.

Scott Warzecha, 45, was charged in November with three felonies for allegedly using a hidden cellphone to film a minor. The charges followed an investigation by the Morton County Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota Bureau of Investigation.

Court records show Warzecha’s trial is scheduled for April 8. South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland has been assigned to the case.

Warzecha was a 13-year police veteran and since 2019 had been handler of the department's first police dog. He was fired from the Mandan police force after being charged.

