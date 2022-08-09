Tokio woman sentenced to life in prison for murder, child abuse

A Tokio woman who pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse in the death of her 5-year-old foster child has been sentenced to life in prison.

Tammy Longie, also known as Tammy Onebear, was charged in May 2020 after FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs agents found the child’s body in the home of Tammy and her husband, Erich Longie Jr. An autopsy showed injuries consistent with “multiple episodes of inflicted trauma,” according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer Klemetsrud Puhl.

The child’s 7-year-old sibling was hospitalized for more than a month for treatment of injuries consistent with abuse, and for heart failure due to malnutrition.

Spirit Lake Tribal Social Services had placed the two children in foster care in the Longies' home in July 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The investigation showed the Longies' two biological children also were abused, authorities said.

Tammy Longie pleaded guilty in January. Erich Longie Jr. in March 2021 pleaded guilty to murder, child abuse and child neglect. This past June he was sentenced to life in prison.

“This is a tragic and horrifying case,” Klemetsrud Puhl said in a statement, adding that "the children endured prolonged physical and emotional abuse" and that the case "represents some of the worst of humanity."