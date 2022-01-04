Tokio woman pleads guilty to murder in 5-year-old's death

A Tokio woman has pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse in the May 2020 beating death of her 5-year-old foster child.

Tammy Longie, also known as Tammy Onebear, will be sentenced in April, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Chase.

Bureau of Indian Affairs and FBI agents on May 6, 2020, found the deceased child’s body in the basement of a home on the Spirit Lake Reservation. The body had bruises and head injuries caused by what a pathologist called “multiple episodes of inflicted trauma.”

The child and a sibling were placed in foster care with Longie and her husband, Erich Longie, in July 2019. The sibling also suffered bruising and was hospitalized for more than a month. Two biological children also were abused, investigators said.

Tammy Longie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, three counts of child abuse, and child neglect. Erich Longie pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, child neglect and three counts of child abuse. He’ll be sentenced later.

