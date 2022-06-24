Tokio man gets life sentence in child death, abuse case

A Tokio man has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of a 5-year-old and the abuse and neglect of other foster children placed in his home.

Erich Longie Jr., 44, in March 2021 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, child neglect and three counts of child abuse. An autopsy showed the 5-year-old had been beaten multiple times, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer Klemetsrud Puhl. The child’s sibling was hospitalized for more than a month for bruising consistent with abuse and heart failure caused by malnutrition, officials say.

Authorities charged Longie after Bureau of Indian Affairs agents in May 2020 found the 5-year-old’s body in the basement of the home of Longie and his wife, Tammy Longie, on the Spirit Lake Reservation. The children were placed in the Longies’ care by Spirit Lake Tribal Social Services in July 2019.

Two biological children also were abused with objects and hands, Puhl said.

Tammy Longie, 48, in January pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, child neglect and three counts of child abuse. She will be sentenced Aug. 9.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0