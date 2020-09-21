 Skip to main content
Thirteen troopers join Highway Patrol

Thirteen North Dakota Highway Patrol recruits recently completed training and are stationed at four regions around the state, according to the agency.

The recruits entered the Highway Patrol academy in January and completed field training in August.

Seven of the newly sworn troopers are stationed in the northwest region; three in the southwest; two in the northeast; and one in the southeast.

