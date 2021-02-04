Third man to enter plea agreement in car wash robbery

A third man accused of beating and robbing a man who was lured to a Mandan car wash has entered into a plea agreement.

Michael Baker, 29, of Mandan, will plead guilty to possession of an illegal firearm and robbery under the federal Hobbs Act, court documents show. The Hobbs Act prohibits robbery that affects interstate or foreign commerce. It has been interpreted in the U.S. Judiciary's 8th Circuit as covering crimes that affect even illegal activity.

Baker, Justyce Houle, 23, of Bismarck, and Vegas Morin, 21, of Mandan, were accused of beating a man and taking his wallet and $300 after they lured him to the car wash last April, authorities said.

Baker faces the possibility of 20 years in prison on the robbery charge and 10 years on the firearm charge. Prosecution and defense attorneys under the agreement will recommend a 12-year sentence followed by supervised release. Two other firearm charges will be dismissed under the terms of the agreement. A sentencing date was not immediately set.

Morin in January pleaded guilty to the same charges as Baker. He will be sentenced in May. Houle pleaded guilty to the robbery charge in October and will be sentenced in April.

A fourth person arrested in the incident, Summer LeBeau, of Fort Yates, pleaded guilty in state court to a drug conspiracy felony. She was placed on supervised probation for two years.

