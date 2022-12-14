Texas gang member sentenced in North Dakota to 15 years on drug, firearms charges

A federal judge in North Dakota has sentenced a man from Mexico who authorities say is a criminal street gang member to 15 years in prison on drug and firearms charges.

Joel Quinonez, 34, an alleged member of the Texas-based gang known as Tango Blast, in September pleaded guilty to drug distribution conspiracy, possession of a firearm in a drug crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reentry of a removed alien after a felony conviction, according to U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider.

U.S. District Judge Peter Welte further ordered Quinonez to spend four years on supervised release after his prison time.

Qunionez in April 2021 was deported from the U.S. to Mexico. Authorities say he reentered the U.S. that summer, and in November began distributing drugs out of hotel rooms in North Dakota. In January 2022 investigators seized three guns, 2 pounds of methamphetamine and $6,100 cash from Quinonez in a Fargo hotel room rented by Jamie Garcia. Garcia in September was sentenced to 7 ¾ years in prison for drug trafficking conspiracy.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation; and the police departments in West Fargo, Fargo, and in Moorhead, Minnesota.