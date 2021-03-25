Teen accused of holding up 2 Bismarck gas stations with lookalike gun

Bismarck police have arrested a teenage boy they say stole more than $1,000 in armed robberies at two gas stations.

Officers around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday responded to the Kum and Go on the 200 block of East Rosser Avenue and the ARCO gas station on the 400 block of North Sixth Street, according to Lt. Luke Gardiner.

The 15-year-old allegedly entered the gas stations with a lookalike Glock handgun similar to a pellet or BB gun and demanded money. Gardiner said officers later located the teen near Sanford Medical Center, and the boy tried to flee. An officer used a stun gun to detain him.

Officers recovered the money taken, and no one was hurt, Gardiner said.

The teen was taken to the Youth Correctional Center and held on charges of armed robbery, resisting arrest and fleeing on foot, Gardiner said. The boy's name wasn't released due to his age.

