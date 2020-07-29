Suspicious death investigated on south edge of Bismarck

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in a housing development near Apple Creek on the south edge of Bismarck.

Officers with the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday responded to a report of an unconscious male at a residence on Falconer Drive, south of the airport, north of the University of Mary and to the west of state Highway 1804. The person was dead when deputies arrived.

Deputies launched an investigation "based on the initial findings at the scene, and suspicious circumstances," the sheriff's department said in a statement. No other details were immediately released.

The quiet neighborhood includes single-family homes on large lots and winding streets. On Wednesday afternoon there was little traffic or other activity outside of the residence where several law officers and other first responders gathered.

Authorities are asking anyone who lives in the Falconer Drive area and might have witnessed or heard anything between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning to contact the department at 701-222-6651.

