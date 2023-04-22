A suspect and a police officer were injured Saturday evening in Bismarck in an officer-involved shooting that followed a high-speed chase, authorities said.

Burleigh County deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle fleeing at a high rate of speed about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a joint news release from the Bismarck Police Department and Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

Bismarck police officers assisted deputies as the fleeing vehicle arrived in Bismarck. The suspect vehicle stopped in south Bismarck near Ivy Avenue and South Washington Street.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Kyle Johnson, exited the vehicle with a handgun, authorities said. Officers fired at the suspect, according to the news release.

Johnson was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. He was arrested and booked into the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on suspicion of fleeing, reckless endangerment and warrants from Bismarck police and Burleigh County, authorities said.

One officer was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The news release did not identify the officer or the department. All officers have been placed on administrative leave per department policy. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been asked to investigate.