Suspect in fatal Mandan hit-and-run charged with murder, says in court that he's guilty

A man accused of fatally striking a 77-year-old man with a pickup truck in Mandan in front of high school students and parents has been charged with murder, and during a Wednesday hearing he told a judge he's guilty of all the charges against him.

Morton County prosecutors also charged Wade Bison, 39, with three other felonies: leaving the scene of an accident involving death, terrorizing and reckless endangerment, along with misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license.

Bison is accused in the Monday morning death of Erwin Geigle, who authorities said was at the high school complex to pick up a relative from morning sports practice when he was repeatedly struck and killed in the parking lot of the All Seasons Arena, which is right next to the high school. Authorities have not commented on a possible motive. They don't think Bison and Geigle knew one another.

Bison on Wednesday was in shackles and under guard by three deputy sheriffs during a court appearance that addressed several probation revocations and new charges in Burleigh and Morton counties. He sat through most of the hearing with his head down and eyes closed, and at times yawned and appeared to doze. South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland after reading one set of charges asked Bison if he had any questions.

"I'm guilty of all the charges and that's all I'm going to say for the rest of the meeting," Bison said.

He spoke again at other times, saying he was guilty as other charges were read. Bison when informed by Feland that a police affidavit alleges he struck a man multiple times responded, "Yes, I did."

His statements won't be regarded as a guilty plea in the eyes of the court. He'll enter pleas at a later hearing that wasn't immediately scheduled. His bond was set at $1 million.

Teenage students who witnessed the incident said Geigle was hit at least three times, and was rammed up against the side of the All Seasons Arena, Mandan Police Sgt. April Bowman said in the affidavit.

"Geigle had significant, visible trauma to his body, including tire tread marks on his abdomen," she said.

The truck's movements also were captured on surveillance video, including the truck driving over a "dark figure" on the ground that was in the same position as Geigle's body. The truck did an estimated $1,800 in damage to the All Seasons Arena.

Witnesses said the stolen Ford F-250 pickup "rapidly left" the parking lot where teachers, students and parents were coming and going. One teacher reported nearly being hit.

Bowman said, "No attempts were made by the driver of the (pickup) to check on the damage or injury caused to Geigle prior to leaving the scene in a reckless fashion."

The school kept a normal schedule on Monday but made counselors available to students and staff. Students in the construction program made a temporary memorial to Geigle -- a cross with U.S. flag colors and stripes -- that was placed outside the All Seasons Arena.

School officials declined comment to the Tribune on whether Bison has children enrolled at the high school, and on whether the school has had any past encounters with Bison. Officials cited the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, which protects the privacy of student education records, and also declined to comment "out of respect for our students and their families."

Bison was taken into custody by Bismarck police later Monday morning after a crash on State Street that sent the stolen pickup he allegedly was driving and a stolen SUV he was towing down an embankment and into a chain-link fence outside Motel 6. The crash followed a police chase that reached speeds up to 50 mph.

Authorities initially said Bison was from Bismarck. Court documents list his address as Fargo. He also faces charges in Burleigh County in connection with Monday's incidents: two felony theft counts, fleeing a police officer with risk of death or serious injury, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia, along with misdemeanor driving under suspension.

Bismarck Patrol Officer Brandon Rosen said in an affidavit that Bison is a known methamphetamine user and had two used syringes in his pants pocket when he was arrested.

The most serious Burleigh County charge against Bison carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The murder charge carries a maximum punishment of life in prison without parole.

Bison did not have an attorney with him in the courtroom Wednesday. The hearing addressed a total of 10 cases, seven of which involved possible probation revocations.

Bismarck police had first encountered Bison about half an hour before the hit-and-run, in the parking lot of the Bismarck Police Department. It wasn't clear why he was there, and it wasn't clear why he fled and went to the school complex in Mandan.

Bison after leaving the All Seasons Arena lot drove to Riverwood RV in Mandan, where he spoke with an employee, then drove to a location on Twin City Drive in Mandan, where he spoke with someone he knew and asked for a cigarette, according to Bowman. Bison also allegedly tried to use a tree to pull out a damaged bumper on the truck.

Bismarck police about an hour after the Mandan incident made contact with Bison again at the Dan's Supermarket on Turnpike Avenue, where Bison allegedly stole the SUV and hooked it up to the pickup with a short chain. Bison fled again and officers pursued him until he crashed with a UPS truck coming off the eastbound Interstate 94 exit ramp onto State Street.

Bison was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries and later booked into the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. He allegedly admitted to police that he was the driver of the pickup, and said he had been driving between Bismarck and Mandan throughout the night, including driving through the Mandan High School parking lot at about 3:30 a.m. Investigators verified that with surveillance video.

North Dakota court records show Bison has a lengthy history of alcohol, drug and driving convictions dating to 2003, including incidents last year. During one of those incidents, he told Mandan police that his name was Rico Havoc.

(Reporter Sam Nelson contributed to this story.)

