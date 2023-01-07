Suspect in custody in Bismarck bank robbery; man has robbery history in Fargo

A man who served prison time for a jewelry store robbery in Fargo in 2018 is in custody in a Friday afternoon bank robbery in Bismarck.

Authorities allege that Victor Velazquez, 29, of Bismarck, entered the Wells Fargo location on East Interstate Avenue about 2:30 p.m. and obtained an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported. Employees called police after the suspect left.

Officers arrested Velazquez on Friday night. Police in a statement said they "used traditional investigative techniques and modern technology to apprehend the suspect." They did not elaborate.

Police did not say if the robber had a weapon, but Velazquez was booked into the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on a charge of robbery with a firearm, dangerous weapon or destructive device. He was awaiting a bond hearing.

Velazquez pleaded guilty in a June 2018 armed robbery at a Riddle's Jewelry store in Fargo. He was sentenced in January 2019 to serve four years in prison. He is now on two years' probation for that crime.

Authorities said Velazquez went into the jewelry store on June 29, 2018, armed with a handgun, and directed employees to place jewelry inside some bags. He zip-tied one employee during the heist. No one was hurt. He fled south on Interstate 29 in a van and led police on a chase before eventually pulling over and being taken into custody.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol, North Dakota Parole and Probation, and the State and Local Intelligence Center assisted Bismarck police in Friday's investigation. Police are asking anyone who has information connected with the robbery to contact them at 701-223-1212.