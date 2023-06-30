A man arrested after a five-hour standoff with police at an apartment building in east Bismarck has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in other cases.

Nicholas Wessels, 37, of Bismarck, on Friday pleaded guilty to domestic violence, reckless endangerment and driving with a suspended license. He was sentenced in those cases to serve a total of about six months in jail.

Authorities said Wessels drove on Wednesday night with a suspended license and reached speeds of 50-60 mph on residential streets. The domestic violence case arose from a June 20 incident in which his ex-girlfriend asked him to come to her apartment so she could have him served with a protection order, and he struck her face and neck after arriving, according to a police affidavit.

A judge on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Wessels in that case. Police conducted surveillance on Wessels at a residence in the 2400 block of North Fourth Street. Officers watched him leave and drive away in a car, and followed him to an apartment building in the 3200 block of East Thayer Avenue. Witnesses there informed officers that Wessels had kicked in a door to an apartment around 2 p.m.

The apartment was unoccupied, according to police Lt. Luke Gardiner. The West Dakota SWAT team and hostage negotiators were brought to the scene. The rest of the building was cleared of residents. Wessels was arrested around 7 p.m. No injuries were reported. No weapons were found, according to Gardiner. No charges were immediately filed Friday in that incident.