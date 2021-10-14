Supervisor receives probation following 2014 oil worker death

OSHA interviewed Reisinger as part of its investigation, and prosecutors say he repeatedly made false statements, including that he was unaware of the hazards associated with saltwater and that he thought it was “just water” in the tanks. They also say he failed to adequately supervise welders and ensure Payne had a meter to test for explosive vapors before welding.

Justice Department Attorney Christopher Costantini told Hovland on Thursday that Reisinger “significantly impeded” the OSHA investigation and that his lies caused the probe to take years. He added that Reisinger “absolutely failed” in his obligation as supervisor to protect Payne.

Reisinger’s attorney, Erin Bolinger, said “there hasn’t been a day that has gone by when Mr. Reisinger hasn’t felt tremendous guilt.”

Reisinger teared up when he recounted to the judge the time he spent in the hospital visiting Payne following the explosion.

“I was with Dustin after the accident,” he said. “I just held his hand.”

Reisinger had worked with Payne for about six months at the time of the explosion and said Payne was “a likable guy” whom “everyone loved.”