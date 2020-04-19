Stolen vehicle recovered in Bismarck after 2-county chase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck police on Sunday recovered a stolen vehicle after a chase that began in Sioux County and crossed through Morton County.

Morton County officers responded to the pursuit about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, assisting the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Officers set up spike strips by Graner Park about 20 miles south of Mandan, but they were unsuccessful, said Lt. John Lemieux, a patrol supervisor with the Morton County Sheriff’s Office.

Morton County officers abandoned the pursuit once the vehicle entered Mandan’s Main Avenue, Lemieux said. The vehicle passed through Mandan and Memorial Highway, entering Bismarck.

Bismarck police recovered the vehicle Sunday morning on East Thayer Avenue, according to Sgt. Noah Lindelow. The type of vehicle, where it was stolen from and the status of the driver weren’t immediately clear.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0