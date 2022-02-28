State Supreme Court upholds dismissal of defamation lawsuit filed by fired Bismarck police officer

The North Dakota Supreme Court has upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a defamation claim made against Burleigh County’s top prosecutor by a former Bismarck police sergeant.

Justices recently said Robyn Krile didn’t make a valid claim for defamation or show that Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer acted with malice when she submitted certain documents related to Krile's professional conduct to law enforcement agencies and Krile’s prospective employers.

Krile's attorney, Lynn Boughey, said he thinks the panel's opinion shows that the use of the legal term "malice" in such matters needs to be rejected, and that claimants should need only to prove "reckless disregard of the truth."

Attorneys for Lawyer didn't immediately comment to the Tribune.

The case

Lawyer in 2017 was an assistant prosecutor when she reviewed the files of active Bismarck police personnel. In a letter to then-Police Chief Dan Donlin, Lawyer said she believed Krile had made false statements as a police officer and that the state’s attorney's office would no longer use Krile as a witness. Krile was later fired.

Krile complained to the state Department of Labor and Human Rights, claiming the police department discriminated against her based on race and sex. During the Labor Department’s investigation, the police department submitted documents explaining Lawyer’s reasoning for issuing the letter. The Labor Department concluded the police department did not discriminate.

Krile in January 2019 sued the city in federal court, seeking damages for pain and suffering, lost pay and other reasons. A trial is scheduled June 7.

Krile sued Lawyer in March 2019, saying Lawyer defamed her by submitting the letter to the Bismarck Police Department, state Labor Department, the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, and Krile’s prospective employers. Lawyer had also disclosed the letter to the Lincoln Police Department when Krile sought employment there. Krile is now police chief in Lincoln.

The arguments

Lawyer claimed the letter and other documents were privileged communications because she was acting in an official capacity when she disclosed them. The district court ultimately dismissed Krile's suit at Lawyer’s request. Krile appealed to the Supreme Court.

Justices in July 2020 affirmed the dismissal of the defamation claim related to the letter sent to the Labor Department. They sent the case back to district court to iron out unsettled issues related to whether Lawyer's disclosure of the letter to Donlin and to the POST board was proper. The lower court after a hearing concluded those defamation claims by Krile were barred because Lawyer was within her rights under state law.

Krile in appealing that decision said the district court did not consider all the materials submitted for the hearing. The justices said the lower court did not abuse its discretion.

Krile also argued that the district court was wrong to say she could not prove Lawyer’s actions were malicious. The justices ruled that Krile did not support her claims with facts and “failed to allege a legally sufficient claim.”

Boughey said the Supreme Court "allowed the district court to ignore the facts we provided, and then ruled against us because those same exact facts were not placed into the original complaint."

“In essence, the court brilliantly put a camel through the eye of a needle," he said.

