State Supreme Court affirms executive order decision appealed by Minot cosmetologist

The North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that Gov. Doug Burgum was within his authority when he issued a March 2020 COVID-19 executive order that a Minot woman claimed violated her rights to engage in cosmetology services.
It’s a decision Kari Riggin’s attorney says the U.S. Supreme Court might see differently.
Riggin in April 2020 was cited after law enforcement learned she was operating a hair salon in a Minot assisted living facility in violation of Burgum’s executive order. The order closed certain businesses and limited physical access to others in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.
North Central District Court Judge Richard Hagar denied Riggin’s motion to dismiss, saying the governor is responsible for managing disasters by way of executive order. Riggin entered a guilty plea under the condition that she be allowed to appeal.
The justices in a Thursday ruling said the governor did not exceed his authority, Riggin didn’t support her claim that the order’s restrictions on her right to work and engage in employment were unconstitutional, and that she failed to support her contention that the order and the penalties were vague and overbroad. The justices added further that state law “properly delegates police power related to emergencies and does not violate the separation of powers required between the legislative branch and the executive branch.”
Attorney Lynn Boughey said he believes the U.S. Supreme Court would have a different opinion about whether the government can entirely take away someone’s livelihood when less restrictive alternatives are available.
“There is a strong likelihood that we will appeal to the United States Supreme Court,” Boughey said.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com