State Supreme Court affirms executive order decision appealed by Minot cosmetologist

The North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that Gov. Doug Burgum was within his authority when he issued a March 2020 COVID-19 executive order that a Minot woman claimed violated her rights to engage in cosmetology services.

It’s a decision Kari Riggin’s attorney says the U.S. Supreme Court might see differently.

Riggin in April 2020 was cited after law enforcement learned she was operating a hair salon in a Minot assisted living facility in violation of Burgum’s executive order. The order closed certain businesses and limited physical access to others in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

North Central District Court Judge Richard Hagar denied Riggin’s motion to dismiss, saying the governor is responsible for managing disasters by way of executive order. Riggin entered a guilty plea under the condition that she be allowed to appeal.