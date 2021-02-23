State game officials investigating elk illegally shot in McKenzie County

Two bull elk were illegally killed and left lying mostly intact last week in McKenzie County, according to state wildlife officials who are investigating.

No meat was taken from either animal, but the head of one elk was cut off, according to Region 3 Warden Supervisor Doug Olson. The bull that was left intact had six points on each side of its rack and was of respectable size, officials said.

“I presume the other one was bigger,” Olson said.

It's unclear if the the bull would have qualified as a trophy but "he was by no means a little guy," District Game Warden Joe Lucas said.

"I think most people would be pretty happy to harvest a bull that size," he said.

A taxidermist can’t legally mount a big game head without documentation that it was legally taken.

The elk were found about a mile north and a mile east of the McKenzie County Road 55 roundabout north of Keene, Olson said. Authorities believe they were shot in the afternoon or evening of Feb. 17.

An elk tag is a prized draw for North Dakota resident hunters, who can shoot only one elk in a lifetime in the state. To have two mature bulls shot and left to waste is “pretty sad to see,” Lucas said.