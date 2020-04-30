Standing Rock woman enters plea agreement in Fort Berthold slaying

A Standing Rock woman accused of fatally stabbing a woman on the Fort Berthold Reservation has entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, court documents show.
Chantel Ducheneaux was charged in June in the death of Taylor Benson at a mobile home in Parshall. Ducheneaux allegedly killed Benson with a kitchen knife after the two women argued, according to an FBI affidavit. Ducheneaux also was charged with assault for stabbing another person with a knife, according to court documents.
Ducheneaux faces the possibility of life in prison on the murder charge. Court documents do not list a sentencing date.
