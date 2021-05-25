Standing Rock IT director, contractor indicted on bribery charges

A federal grand jury has indicted the director of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s information technology department and an IT services contractor on three counts of bribery.

The May 12 indictment alleges Sven Schreiber accepted bribes of $5,000 or more twice in 2017 and once in 2019. He was arrested in North Dakota on a warrant issued in the U.S. District of South Dakota. The reservation straddles the Dakotas border. Officials ordered Schreiber to surrender his Swiss passport, court documents show.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Schreiber became director of the IT department in 2015. He served as the tribe’s primary contact with outside vendors on the department’s bids, contracts and agreements, the indictment states. He was the point of contact with Arnaldo Piccinelli, who is listed on the LinkedIn professional networking site as the senior Java software engineer for the Florida-based company Hexagon Code Inc., which provided IT services to the tribe. The tribe made payments by check to Hexagon or Piccinelli directly at Schreiber’s direction, the document states.

Piccinelli offered and Schreiber accepted bribes in February and September 2017 and again in July 2019, the indictment alleges.