Spirit Lake man sentenced on child pornography charges

A Spirit Lake Reservation man who pleaded guilty to producing and distributing child pornography has been sentenced to 30 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution to four victims.

Johnson Tollefson, 29, must also spend the rest of his life on supervised release following his prison term, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer Klemetsrud Puhl.

The social networking website Tumblr reported in late 2019 that a user had uploaded child pornography images during a private blog. An investigation showed Tollefson was that user, Klemetsrud Puhl said.

Tollefson while in Minnesota produced child pornography that depicted a toddler-age female and later while in North Dakota distributed it to Tumbler users in exchange for other child pornography, Klemetsrud Puhl said. He was indicted in Minnesota for producing child pornography and in North Dakota for distributing and possessing it. The cases were combined for sentencing.

U.S. District Judge Peter Welte in addition to ordering prison time and supervised release also directed Tollefson to pay $12,000 in restitution to the victims.