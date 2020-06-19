Shooting suspect, accomplice plead not guilty; trial set for September

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A suspect and an alleged accomplice in a Bismarck shooting tied to rival gangs pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges Friday and are scheduled for trial in late September.

Mason Schuh, 24, of Bismarck, was arrested in April for allegedly firing multiple shots into a vehicle at an intersection.

Albert Crews, 18, of Bismarck, is accused of allegedly aiding Schuh by driving him to the scene of the shooting.

Police say that on April 24, a Chevy Blazer driven by Crews was following a sedan containing three juveniles. The sedan was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Tyler Parkway and Burnt Boat Drive when Crews pulled up to the passenger side of the sedan. Schuh was sitting in the passenger seat with a 9 mm handgun and leaned over Crews to fire at least two shots into the car, authorities allege.

At least one juvenile in the car returned fire. It's unclear how many shots were fired back from the car or fired in total, police say.

The windshield was the only window intact on the car after the incident, according to authorities.

They say the juvenile driving the car called his mother, the vehicle's owner, following the shootout and she advised him to call 911.