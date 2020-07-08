Sex crimes case moved to trial

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A judge on Wednesday moved into district court the case of a Mandan man charged with two sexual abuse felonies and scheduled a trial in September.

South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr at a preliminary hearing found there was probable cause to move the case of Cameron Smith, 24, forward. He is accused of lewd acts in the presence of a minor and inappropriately touching a minor in alleged incidents dating back several years, Morton County authorities said in an affidavit.

The felony charges against Smith carry possible 20-year prison sentences. He also is charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure, court records show. Smith pleaded not guilty to all three charges. Michael Hoffman, his attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bahr set aside two days for the trial, starting Sept. 15.

