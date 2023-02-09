The delayed sentencing for a Bismarck woman convicted of plotting to kill her husband has been moved up now that a presentence investigation report has been filed.

Court records show Nikki Entzel, 41, will be sentenced Feb. 17, a year and three days after her co-conspirator was sentenced to more than two decades in prison.

Entzel was to be sentenced Jan. 4. Her attorney, Thomas Glass, in late December filed documents informing the court that a presentence investigation report had not been filed 14 days ahead of that date as required by law, and that a psychological evaluation had not been completed.

The evaluation has now been completed and the report was filed Feb. 1, court documents show. Glass and Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer on Monday signed an agreement to hold the sentencing on Feb. 17.

North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Douglas Bahr, who oversaw the case as a South Central District judge, approved the agreement Thursday. He will sentence Entzel. Gov. Doug Burgum appointed him to the high court in January.

A jury in October convicted Entzel of three conspiracy charges -- murder, arson, and evidence tampering -- in the 2019 death of her husband, Chad Entzel, 42.

Earl Howard, 42, of Belwood, Ontario, Canada, in October 2021 pleaded guilty to those charges and arson. A judge on Feb. 14, 2022, sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

Emergency workers responding to a fire call in December 2019 found the body of Chad Entzel, 42, in a home northeast of Bismarck. He had been shot twice with a shotgun. Authorities say Nikki Entzel and Howard tried to cover up the killing through several means including starting two fires.

An investigation led authorities to a theory of a love triangle and scheme to collect insurance benefits after Chad Entzel’s death. Jurors heard testimony for more than a week and deliberated about two hours before finding Nikki Entzel guilty.