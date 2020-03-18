2 sentenced in McLean drug bust

Two Detroit-area men on Tuesday pleaded guilty to drug charges stemming from a January bust in which McLean County authorities said they found $21,000 worth of illegal pills during a traffic stop.

Keron Carter-Whaley-El, 19, of Highland Park, Mich., and Daivon Perkins, 19, of Detroit, were arrested in late January. Police found 262 oxycodone pills during a search of their vehicle, according to an affidavit. Both were charged with possession with felony intent to deliver drugs.

South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick sentenced the men to 20 days in the McLean County Jail in addition to the 70 days they had served since their arrest, court records show. Each man was ordered to pay $60 in fines and fees.

Perkins’ attorney, Danny Herbel, said his client’s plea agreement results in a misdemeanor disposition and “is in the interests of justice.”

Carter-Whaley-El’s attorney, Philip Becher, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

A third man, Harvey Hull, 19, and also from the Detroit area, pleaded guilty in February. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and given credit for 29 days served.

