Self-help forms to be out soon for requesting redactions of private info in court records

"The forms may or may not be appropriate depending on the specific circumstances of each case. Each judge will need to determine whether the forms are sufficient for the particular circumstances," he said.

The forms follow a court motion practice. People who want private information redacted will need to file a notice of motion, a motion to prohibit public access, a declaration or affidavit-style document and a confidential information form.

"Essentially, the end product if your motion is granted is that the publicly accessible documents would be redacted or removed but the court would still have access to this confidential information that would allow the court to continue to do its business," Holewa said.

Judges couldn't consider granting redactions any sooner than the 14-day period for other parties of a case to respond or object to the motion.

Jensen said the court does not have a time frame for restoring remote access to court documents. Those same records are available at public computers in county courthouses. Clerks of court generally will email requested documents but aren't required to do so.