Self-defense or murder? Trial starts in Mandan stabbing death

Jurors in the trial of a Moffit man charged in the death of a Mandan man were asked Monday to decide if the stabbing was murder or self-defense.

Arthur Funk, 48, was charged in connection with the June 2020 death of Kevin Stockert, 53. Authorities say the dispute centered around the return of a car belonging to Stockert's girlfriend. Funk allegedly had been staying with her and had taken her car and not returned it.

Stockert was stabbed “numerous times in the side and back” and left to die alone by a garbage can, Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Chase Lingle said in his opening statement to jurors who had been seated earlier Monday.

The force from one of the stabs broke one of Stockert’s ribs, and Funk left him there and made no attempt to call for medical help, according to the prosecutor. Funk then allegedly hid out at numerous residences, destroyed his cellphone to hide any evidence on it, and made plans to discard the knife. It was only after law enforcement found Funk later that day that he said he had stabbed Stockert in self-defense, Lingle said.