State Securities Commissioner Karen Tyler has ordered two eastern North Dakota men to stop the alleged sale of $25 million in unregistered promissory notes and the alleged misappropriation of investor funds.

Tyler also has ordered Michael Kuntz, of Grand Forks, and Jeremy Carlson, of Fargo, to pay $2.88 million that may be used for investor restitution.

Tyler alleges the men as president and treasurer, respectively, of National Sports Opportunity Partners solicited and sold the promissory notes and used investor funds to obtain a 10% share of Legacy Sports USA, which operated a sports and entertainment park in Arizona. The $280 million in municipal bonds used to fund the park are now in default, Tyler said.

She further alleges the men misappropriated investor money by using funds from sales of unregistered promissory notes to cover payments to earlier NSOP investors in what she called a Ponzi-like manner.

Carlson and funds under his control are the subject of July 2022 and December 2022 orders suspending his investment adviser registration. The orders allege securities law violations and carry a civil penalty and repayment to investors. Carlson has not responded to a Tribune request for comment.