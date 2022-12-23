 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Securities commissioner alleges violation of cease and desist order

North Dakota's securities commissioner has ordered a Fargo man to stop violating orders barring him from doing business as an investment adviser.

Commissioner Karen Tyler says Jeremy L. Carlson and Jamieson Capital Financial have continued to take custody of and exercise control over investor funds. Tyler also has ordered the rescission of investments sold by Carlson and Jamieson and has assessed civil penalties of $3.25 million.

Tyler in July ordered Carlson and Jamieson to stop doing business over allegations that he violated state laws by taking custody of investor funds, acted as an unregistered broker-dealer and agent, breached fiduciary duty, and engaged in fraudulent practices.

Tyler said bank records show Carlson is directing the mailing of investment income checks to his home address, has established new bank accounts for continued custody and control of the assets, and is using investment income belonging to investors in one private fund he controls to make interest payments to investors in a different private fund he controls.

A willful violation of an order by the securities commissioner is a felony that carries a possible 10-year prison term and a $20,000 fine.

Carlson did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

