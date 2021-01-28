Second suspect in chase, park search arrested

“How she survived I have no idea,” Rummel said.

When Perez-Goodbird approached John Mallon's car 22 miles from the park entrance, she "looked like she was an hour from her death," the Denver man said. She held her hands above her head and could barely speak.

"She looked like a zombie," Mallon said. "Her hands were blue (from frostbite) and looked like she had a gash of the worst kind."

The woman was able to speak after getting a drink of water, said Mallon's traveling companion, Lindsey Tatum, 21, of Kentucky. Perez-Goodbird initially told them her car had broken down but later said her boyfriend was running from the police. She'd been forced to go with him, she said.

Mallon and Tatum called 911 and headed back toward Medora. Perez-Goodbird was wearing tennis shoes, thin sweat- or pajama-type pants, a hoodie, and a man's coat "that wasn't very thick at all," Tatum said. She said she'd been walking for a couple of hours.

Mallon and Tatum were in the state to fulfill part of Mallon's goal of visiting all 50. North Dakota is his 47th. They'd been to the park's North Unit on Tuesday.

"She was the only person we saw," Mallon said.