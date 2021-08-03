Second day of jury selection underway in RJR quadruple homicide case

Attorneys on Tuesday moved closer to seating a jury and making their opening statements in the trial of a Washburn man accused in a quadruple homicide at a Mandan business.

Five women and three men had been added by late morning to what will be a pool of 36 from which attorneys will select a jury to decide the fate of Chad Isaak. Eleven men and nine women had been advanced to the pool Monday during the first day of jury selection. Attorneys on Tuesday morning dismissed one potential juror for medical reasons.

Isaak, 47, is accused of killing RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and William Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45, on April 1, 2019. The Cobbs were married.

Twelve jurors and two alternates will be chosen from an initial pool of 118 people. Forty people were dismissed from the jury pool last week based on responses to questionnaires, leaving 78. Two more people were dismissed Monday.

Attorneys have asked potential jurors general questions about news and social media influence, hobbies, family and work. All have been asked how they would handle seeing graphic images that will be presented during the trial. Most potential jurors have said they have some knowledge of the case.