Second day of jury selection underway in RJR quadruple homicide case

Attorneys on Tuesday moved closer to seating a jury and making their opening statements in the trial of a Washburn man accused in a quadruple homicide at a Mandan business.
Five women and three men had been added by late morning to what will be a pool of 36 from which attorneys will select a jury to decide the fate of Chad Isaak. Eleven men and nine women had been advanced to the pool Monday during the first day of jury selection. Attorneys on Tuesday morning dismissed one potential juror for medical reasons.
Isaak, 47, is accused of killing RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and William Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45, on April 1, 2019. The Cobbs were married.
Twelve jurors and two alternates will be chosen from an initial pool of 118 people. Forty people were dismissed from the jury pool last week based on responses to questionnaires, leaving 78. Two more people were dismissed Monday.
Attorneys have asked potential jurors general questions about news and social media influence, hobbies, family and work. All have been asked how they would handle seeing graphic images that will be presented during the trial. Most potential jurors have said they have some knowledge of the case.
Isaak, dressed in khakis, a white shirt and a tie, has taken notes during the process, spoken at times with one of the three defense attorneys with him in the courtroom and waved at jurors upon being introduced by his attorneys. He has not been handcuffed or shackled during the proceedings at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan.
Isaak is charged with four counts of murder, along with felony counts of burglary and concealment within a vehicle, and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He has been jailed since his arrest three days after the killings, held on $1 million bond. He pleaded not guilty in August 2019. He could face life in prison without parole if convicted.
No motive in the slayings has been offered by police or anyone at RJR, and the trial that is expected to play out over the next three weeks is likely to largely focus on the evidence that investigators say points to Isaak, a chiropractor whose mobile home is managed by RJR.
Testimony in the case is likely to begin Wednesday. Evidence that is expected to be shown includes clothing, handgun parts, a knife and used shell casings, surveillance footage, bank records, and Facebook and phone data.
Some of the evidence could be gruesome. Authorities say the four people were slain in a matter of minutes, with three of them shot and stabbed. One person's throat was cut.
The slayings drew national attention, and Isaak's trial will be broadcast live by Court TV. Local listings can be found at https://buff.ly/3fuMVNo. The trial also will be livestreamed on Court TV's website, https://buff.ly/2Jmizev.
South Central District Judge David Reich has set a limit of 60 spectators in the courtroom. Outside of media, there were fewer than half a dozen observers on Monday and only a couple on Tuesday.
A vacant chair will be placed between each juror for social distancing, and masks and hand sanitizer are being made available. Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom during jury selection.
(Check back for updates.)
