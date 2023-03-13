A Bismarck man serving time in federal prison for sex crimes has pleaded guilty to similar state charges with a condition that might allow him to appeal later.

Dawson Rouse, 24, pleaded guilty Monday to six felony sex crime charges, five of which carry possible 20-year prison terms. He also pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges, court records show.

South Central District Judge Lindsey Nieuwsma in October denied Rouse's motion to dismiss the charges. Rouse’s guilty plea carries a condition that he be allowed to have an appeals court review that ruling.

Nieuwsma on Monday approved the conditional plea, which allows him to withdraw the guilty pleas if an appeal comes back in his favor.

Authorities in an investigation initiated in April 2020 said Rouse used social media and at times posed as a minor to arrange meetings with girls as young as 13. Some of the meetings allegedly led to sexual encounters in which the girls reported Rouse pulled their hair, scratched them and choked them.

Rouse in June pleaded guilty in federal court to 15 counts of coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, and six counts of receipt of child pornography. Other charges in the 40-count indictment were dismissed. A judge in June sentenced Rouse to 30 years in prison and 30 years of supervised release.

Rouse will be sentenced later on the state charges. Nieuwsma ordered a presentence investigation.

State charges were filed against Rouse initially but were dismissed when the federal indictment was handed down. Under federal law, he would not have been able to appear in state court to answer the charges. Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer refiled the state charges after the federal case was finished.