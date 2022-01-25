Revocation hearing set for man who served time for Wishek murder

A North Dakota man who served 6 ½ years in prison for a Wishek murder could have his probation revoked after authorities leveled allegations of four violations during December.

Nicholas Caspers, 38, is scheduled for a Feb. 23 revocation hearing, court documents show. Authorities say that in December he used methamphetamine twice, defrauded a urine test, and left South Dakota without permission from his supervising officer, according to a North Dakota Parole and Probation affidavit.

Court documents show Caspers lives in Huron, South Dakota, and is supervised there under an agreement between the two states. He is free on $3,000 cash bond.

Caspers in 2011 pleaded guilty to Class A felony murder in the death of Paul Varner. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with seven years suspended and five years on probation upon his release, which was in August 2017. Caspers was originally charged with a Class AA murder, a charge that carries the possibility of life in prison. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge under the terms of a plea agreement. Class A felony murder occurs when "the person causes the death under the influence of extreme emotional disturbance for which there is reasonable excuse," according to state law.

Caspers, who was living in Bismarck at the time, and Varner had argued for a couple of years before Varner’s death. Caspers claimed Varner, 30, taunted and demeaned him. An altercation occurred when Caspers went to Varner’s Wishek home after a heated phone conversation in February 2010. An autopsy showed Varner died of an upper airway obstruction from multiple facial fractures and bruises caused by heavy blunt impacts. The coroner’s report showed Varner's injuries likely occurred when his head was fixed against an object, because he had no neck injuries.

Caspers violated his probation by consuming alcohol in 2020. The violation did not warrant revocation, authorities concluded. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail. He also pleaded guilty to DUI in Morton County in January 2020. He was given a 10-day suspended sentence and fined $750.

