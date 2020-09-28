Restoring remote access to North Dakota court documents still under review

Other public entities have expanded remote access amid the coronavirus pandemic, mostly out of necessity to avoid gatherings. State and local boards have held meetings via videoconference. Legislative leaders have ramped up livestreaming and remote capabilities in advance of the 2021 Legislature, which convenes in January. Court proceedings also have been held remotely.

Holewa said the pandemic hasn’t hastened a decision to restore remote access to court documents.

“We want to make sure we get it right the second time, and that’s just going to take time to work out all of the details that we thought we had addressed initially and found out we hadn’t,” she said.

The court’s 2019 rule was years in the making. The proposal took public comment, some of which noted privacy concerns. The remote access lasted for about a week before its suspension.

North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald said he'd like to see remote access restored as soon as possible. He sees the suspension as "penalizing the public" for attorneys who don't adhere to the redaction rule. But he understands the "tough problem" at hand for the committee.

McCullough said he senses an interest to solve remote access sooner rather than later.

"We know that the court wants something back so it just doesn't sit in limbo forever," he said.

