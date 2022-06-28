Report: Mandan police calls up in 2021, but crimes investigated are down

Mandan police responded to more calls for service in 2021 than in 2020, but the number of crimes investigated decreased, a trend the department’s chief would like to see continue.

“This shows people are calling for police services more often and allowing officers to problem-solve for our community,” Chief Jason Ziegler said.

It’s a statistic included in the Mandan Police Department’s 2021 report, which was released Monday. The department annually analyzes the most recent year’s activity to target problem areas and identify trends using past years’ data.

The department responded to 15,178 calls for service in 2021, up from 14,459 in 2020. In 2019 that number was 14,851, and in 2018 it was 15,273. The number of calls for service in 2021 was 2% above the department's four-year average, while the number of crimes investigated was down 13%.

Some offenses saw slight upticks in 2021, including assaults, which went from 485 to 550. Sex offenses rose to 73 from 60. But drug offenses dropped from 338 in 2020 to 303 in 2021, the report showed. That category had reached 444 in 2019. Fraud offenses fell from 120 in 2020 to 77 last year.

The department investigated no homicides in 2021, a drop from three in 2020 and five in 2019, the year of the quadruple homicide at RJR Maintenance and Management.

Some nonviolent crimes rose considerably in 2021. Family offenses -- threats, abandonment, neglect, nonviolent abuse or cruelty, for example -- rose to 168 from 78. Liquor law violations that numbered five in 2020 went to 38. Trespass cases, which require the property owner to call police and request prosecution, went from 102 in 2020 to 294 in 2021. Domestic disputes not involving assault rose from 365 in 2020 to 429 last year.

Child neglect and abuse offenses climbed to 113 in 2021, up from 79 in 2020.

The department ticketed 56 drivers for no liability insurance, down from 118 in 2020. Stop sign and red light violations rose to 125 in 2021 from 80 in 2020, and citations for care required and careless driving rose to 101 from 84. The department responded to two fatal crashes in 2021.

Juvenile drug offenses rose from 28 in 2020 to 40 in 2021, the report shows. Sex offenses climbed to 24 from seven, and disorderly conduct offenses reached 46, up from 13. The department handled 34 runaway offenses, up from 20 in 2020.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

