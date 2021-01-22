Reeder man charged in Bowman bank robbery

A Reeder man was charged Friday with robbing a Bowman bank.

Jeremy Mellmer, who is in his late 30s, was charged in Bowman County with felony robbery, court records show. A conviction carries a possible 10-year prison sentence.

Mellmer is accused of entering Dakota West Credit Union shortly before 12:30 p.m. Mountain time Thursday, brandishing a handgun and fleeing in a pickup truck with an unknown amount of cash. No one was hurt, and the money and pistol were later recovered, according to Bowman County Sheriff Frank Eberle.

A pursuit ended at Mellmer's rural residence near the Adams County town of Reeder, where patrol troopers arrested him without incident, Eberle said. Bowman and Reeder are about 24 miles apart.

Mellmer has a criminal history involving theft and drug crimes dating to 2005, and he was a fugitive from justice for a brief time about five years ago, court documents show.

No attorney is listed for Mellmer in court documents. His preliminary hearing is March 11.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.