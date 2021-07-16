Quadruple murder trial moved back to Morton County Courthouse

The trial of a man accused of killing four people in Mandan two years ago is on track to start Aug. 2 at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan, a change from previous plans to hold the trial at the state Capitol in Bismarck.
Chad Isaak, 47, of Washburn, is accused of killing RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and William Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45, on April 1, 2019. Police have not established a motive for the killings.
Plans were being made to hold the trial in the House chambers of the Capitol due to social distancing concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. But South Central District Judge David Reich at a Friday pretrial conference said the trial will be held in Courtroom 274 under what he called a hybrid situation.
A vacant chair will be placed between each juror, Reich said, and masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
“I think that way we can get jurors in the box. It works much better; we don’t need to use our gallery for the jury,” Reich said. “We can open the courtroom for the public.”
The Capitol had the extra space needed for distancing but would have been “cumbersome,” the judge said.
Reich will rule next week on attorney requests to dismiss some people from the jury pool, which were made based on responses to questionnaires provided to potential jurors. The judge denied a motion that would have allowed attorneys to dismiss an increased number of jurors during the selection process. Defense attorneys argued that the extra challenges were needed because of the amount of media attention the case has attracted.
Reich also will rule on whether certain correspondence between prosecutors and law enforcement must be provided to the defense team.
Jury selection is expected to take much of the first two days of the trial. Testimony should start on Aug. 4. The trial is scheduled for three weeks. Isaak faces the possibility of life in prison without parole if convicted.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com