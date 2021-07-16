Quadruple murder trial moved back to Morton County Courthouse

The trial of a man accused of killing four people in Mandan two years ago is on track to start Aug. 2 at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan, a change from previous plans to hold the trial at the state Capitol in Bismarck.

Chad Isaak, 47, of Washburn, is accused of killing RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and William Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45, on April 1, 2019. Police have not established a motive for the killings.

Plans were being made to hold the trial in the House chambers of the Capitol due to social distancing concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. But South Central District Judge David Reich at a Friday pretrial conference said the trial will be held in Courtroom 274 under what he called a hybrid situation.

A vacant chair will be placed between each juror, Reich said, and masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think that way we can get jurors in the box. It works much better; we don’t need to use our gallery for the jury,” Reich said. “We can open the courtroom for the public.”

The Capitol had the extra space needed for distancing but would have been “cumbersome,” the judge said.