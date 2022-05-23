 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public Health, Bismarck police host drug 'Take Back' event

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and the Bismarck Police Department are hosting a prescription drug "Take Back" event on Wednesday.

It's scheduled from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Burleigh County Senior Center, 315 N. 20th St. in Bismarck.

The event aims to provide people with a safe and convenient way to dispose of unused prescription drugs and other medicines so they don't fall into the wrong hands.

“If we reduce the accessibility of unused or expired medications, the fewer drugs there are to be misused, and fewer people will be at risk for abuse, addiction, overdose and even death,” Police Officer Caity Horne said.

The event will accept unused or expired prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and controlled substances. It will not accept items such as syringes and thermometers, or cancer medications.

North Dakota offers two free programs for disposing of unwanted medications -- the Take Back program and MedSafe containers at participating pharmacies. More information is at www.takeback.nd.gov.

