Prosecutor: Evidence will show Entzel conspired with lover to kill husband

Jurors hearing the case of a Bismarck woman accused in the 2019 death of her husband will be able to piece together physical and technical evidence that shows she conspired with a lover to plot and cover up the killing, a prosecutor told jurors Tuesday.

Evidence “will show Nikki Sue Entzel and Earl Howard agreed to kill Chad Entzel, agreed to set the house on fire to collect the insurance benefits and to cover up the murder, and agreed to tamper with evidence by destroying or disposing of (a) second shotgun shell and setting a fire to cover up the evidence of the murder,” Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said.

Defense attorney Thomas Glass reserved his opening statement for later in the trial, which is scheduled for two weeks.

Nikki Entzel, 41, and Howard, 43, were accused in early 2020 of plotting the death of Chad Entzel, 42, and attempting to cover it up. They were charged with three conspiracy felonies -- murder, arson, and evidence tampering.

Howard about a year ago pleaded guilty to four felonies under a deal with prosecutors. South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr, who is overseeing Entzel’s trial, in February sentenced him to 50 years in prison with 25 years suspended on the most serious charge of murder conspiracy. Howard will have to serve about 21 years before he's eligible for parole. He is on the prosecution’s witness list for Nikki Entzel’s trial.

She has pleaded not guilty. She could face life in prison if convicted.

Emergency workers found Chad Entzel's body when they responded to a call of a house fire in northeast Bismarck on Jan. 2, 2020.

Emergency responders to the home thought at first that Chad Entzel’s death might have been by suicide. Further investigation showed several factors – the distance of the shotgun from his body, and simultaneous fires in the bedroom and furnace room – “were too much of a coincidence” for that to be true, Lawyer told jurors. An autopsy later showed Chad Entzel had been shot twice.

“You can’t commit suicide shooting yourself twice with a shotgun,” Lawyer said.

The prosecution will present evidence showing Nikki Entzel and Howard plotted Chad Entzel’s death and that they returned to the home after their initial attempt at starting a fire was unsuccessful, according to the prosecutor. The two took one of the empty shotgun shells and left an unfired round in the gun, Lawyer said, adding that the two placed liquor bottles and other items in the room to make it look like Chad Entzel’s death was not a murder.

Nikki Entzel called her husband’s workplace to say he was sick, and told officials she had moved out of the home she shared with him and into a motel. That room was registered in Howard’s name, Lawyer said.

“What you will ultimately hear is that Nikki Entzel was having an affair with Earl Howard,” Lawyer said. “Chad Entzel was shot twice with a shotgun, left dead in the hall, and a fire was started.”

Nikki Entzel in the days after Chad Entzel’s death inquired with an insurance company about widow benefits and claims to renter and life insurance policies, Lawyer said.

Prosecutors earlier said Nikki Entzel told law officers that Howard shot her husband, but that an evaluation of the gun didn’t conclude who pulled the trigger. Bahr last May dismissed a murder charge against Howard at the request of Lawyer.

Attorneys on Monday chose a jury of 12 women and four men. Four of them will serve as alternates.

(Check back for updates.)