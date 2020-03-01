Proposed North Dakota court rule would gather defendant race data

Native Americans made up about 22% of the 1,778 inmates in the department's custody on Friday, according to a report of race by facility. African Americans made up about 11%. Whites made up about 61%.

Native Americans made up about 35% of women in the department's custody, according to the report.

The answer to why minorities are overrepresented in the prison system is "very complex and multifaceted," Bertsch said. Some of it's tied to poverty and other socioeconomic factors, she said.

North Dakota's top corrections official sees the proposed rule as "a great first step" that she supports. But Bertsch noted the perceived concern of collecting race data from people who might question if providing that information would lead to them being treated less favorably.

"I think the concern is how you do it and how you do it in a very sensitive manner," she said.

The Supreme Court received three public comments on the proposed rule, all generally in support, but two expressing concerns for the proposed race categories as too limiting and not allowing respondents to self-identify their race or ethnicity, such as Hispanic.