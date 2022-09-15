President nominates Schneider for US attorney post

President Joe Biden has nominated a Fargo attorney and former state legislator to serve as the U.S. attorney for North Dakota.

McLain “Mac” Schneider, 43, has a private practice in Fargo and Grand Forks. He served in the state Senate from 2008-16, and was Senate minority leader during the 2013 and 2015 legislative sessions. He was defeated by Republican Kelly Armstrong in a 2018 Democratic-NPL bid for a seat in the U.S. House.

Schneider is an alumnus of Fargo South High School, the University of North Dakota and Georgetown University law school.

Three former Democratic U.S. senators from North Dakota who served with Biden in Congress -- Heidi Heitkamp, Byron Dorgan and Kent Conrad -- wrote to Biden asking him to appoint Schneider as U.S. attorney.

His nomination must be confirmed by the Senate.

Current U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., offered congratulations to Schneider in a joint statement Thursday.

“I look forward to getting Mac confirmed as soon as possible,” Cramer said.

Presidents typically appoint new U.S. attorneys after taking office. Sometimes the process becomes prolonged.

Veteran federal prosecutor Jennifer Puhl has been serving as interim U.S. attorney for North Dakota since mid-June. She replaced Nicholas Chase after Gov. Doug Burgum appointed him to a state judgeship. Chase had taken over after then-U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley resigned following Biden's election.