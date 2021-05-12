Police Week activities to include parade, Capitol service, headstone ceremony

Officials on Friday plan to honor the first deputy with the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department to be killed in the line of duty and dedicate a new headstone for his grave.

The ceremony for George Piepkorn is in conjunction with National Police Week activities being held across the country. Other activities in the Bismarck region include a memorial parade and the annual state Capitol service to honor the 65 peace officers who have been killed in the line of duty through the years in North Dakota.

Piepkorn headstone

Piepkorn died on Nov. 19, 1930, at a Bismarck hospital after being stabbed seven days earlier by a suspect in a domestic dispute in Wing. He was 36, and left behind a wife.

The sheriff's department recently re-established contact with Piepkorn's living relatives. A remembrance ceremony for the deputy is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the Wing Cemetery.

A new headstone sponsored by First Western Bank and Trust will be dedicated as part of the ceremony, commemorating Piepkorn's service and sacrifice. The Bismarck AMVETS Post No. 9 will provide military honors. Invited guests include family, former sheriffs, school students and staff, and city and county officials. The ceremony also is open to the public.

