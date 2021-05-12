Police Week activities to include parade, Capitol service, headstone ceremony

Officials on Friday plan to honor the first deputy with the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department to be killed in the line of duty and dedicate a new headstone for his grave.
The ceremony for George Piepkorn is in conjunction with National Police Week activities being held across the country. Other activities in the Bismarck region include a memorial parade and the annual state Capitol service to honor the 65 peace officers who have been killed in the line of duty through the years in North Dakota.
Piepkorn headstone
Piepkorn died on Nov. 19, 1930, at a Bismarck hospital after being stabbed seven days earlier by a suspect in a domestic dispute in Wing. He was 36, and left behind a wife.
The sheriff's department recently re-established contact with Piepkorn's living relatives. A remembrance ceremony for the deputy is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the Wing Cemetery.
A new headstone sponsored by First Western Bank and Trust will be dedicated as part of the ceremony, commemorating Piepkorn's service and sacrifice. The Bismarck AMVETS Post No. 9 will provide military honors. Invited guests include family, former sheriffs, school students and staff, and city and county officials. The ceremony also is open to the public.
The sheriff's department will be closed except for emergency services from 12-4 p.m. on Friday so employees can attend.
Honoring the fallen
After dusk on Wednesday, the Capitol building windows on two floors will be lit to display a "Thin Blue Line." It symbolizes the line of law enforcement that stands between chaos and order, according to Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. The display also is planned Thursday night.
The annual North Dakota Peace Officers Memorial service at the Capitol in Bismarck is set for 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday. Stenehjem and Grand Forks Police Chief Mark Nelson are scheduled to speak. Chaplains from the Crisis Care Chaplaincy will read the roll call of fallen officers.
The ceremony is open to the public. Last year it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but chaplains still read the roll call in a closed service.
The North Dakota Sheriffs and Deputies Association, the North Dakota Chiefs of Police Association and the North Dakota Highway Patrol will hold a memorial parade Thursday before the Capitol service. Cass County Chief Deputy Col. Michele Harmon, a 33-year veteran, will be grand marshal.
The vehicle parade will begin at 12:40 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan, travel on state Highway 1806 to Main Street in Mandan, onto Interstate 94 and then Divide Avenue, ending at the Capitol grounds, where the vehicles will pass by the North Dakota Peace Officer Memorial before parking.
“A parade honoring fallen officers and veterans was held last year on Memorial Day. Both organizers and participants agreed the parade was a success and it was decided to make this an annual event to be held in conjunction with the North Dakota Peace Officer Memorial Service,” said McLean County Sheriff's Sgt. Curt Olson, the parade coordinator.