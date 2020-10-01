Police, task force make big heroin bust

A Dickinson man and a Belfield woman face charges after authorities say they found $30,000 worth of heroin and numerous weapons during the execution of a search warrant.

Joshua Newlin, 40, and Marcie Jensen, 41, were arrested Tuesday by Belfield police and Stark County sheriff’s officers with assistance from the Southwest Narcotics Task Force, according to a statement from the task force. Newlin was wanted by federal authorities.

The two now face drug, drug conspiracy and drug paraphernalia charges in Stark County, authorities said.

North Dakota Parole and Probations officers and state Bureau of Criminal Investigations agents assisted in the operation.

